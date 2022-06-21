David Parsons. Photo credit: Courtesy, city of Oceanside

The city of Oceanside on Tuesday named David Parsons as the community’s new fire chief, to replace current Chief Rick Robinson, who is set to retire.

The appointment will take effect on July 30.

Parsons, currently division chief of community risk reduction, is an Oceanside resident with more than 27 years of fire service experience, including 21 years in Oceanside.

He was awarded “Most Outstanding Recruit” over 20 years ago at Oceanside’s Fire Academy and has steadily risen through the ranks. He also has served as acting fire chief and acting deputy fire chief, and was an Oceanside fire captain for 12 years.

His assignments included stints as an incident commander on significant events and involvement with a federal incident management team to wildfire deployments across the U.S.

David has a broad emergency management, medical and firefighting background that will serve him well in this position,” officials said in a news release.

Parsons holds a master’s degree in emergency and disaster management, a bachelor’s degree in Health Sciences and all relevant state fire leadership certifications. He also holds the Chief Fire Officer designation from the Center for Public Safety Excellence.

Robinson served as fire chief for six years and his retirement concludes more than four decades of fire service in the region.

Oceanside’s fire department is the third largest in San Diego County, and as an all-risk agency, includes eight fire stations, beach lifeguard facilities and department headquarters located at Oceanside City Hall.