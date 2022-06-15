Mayor Todd Gloria. Photo by Chris Stone

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria is in Washington on Wednesday to join President Biden, members of Congress and local elected leaders in a special LGBTQ Pride celebration at the White House.

Gloria, who is head of the LGBTQ Alliance in the U.S. Conference of Mayors, was invited to the White House event by the President and First Lady.

Biden has criticized anti-LGBTQ laws introduced in state legislatures over the past year and plans to sign an executive order on Wednesday aimed at curbing discrimination against transgender youth.

While at the White House, Gloria will also participate in a roundtable discussion with senior administration officials and other mayors from across the country focused on issues affecting the LGBTQ community.

Gloria is the first LGBTQ person to be elected Mayor of San Diego.