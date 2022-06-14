Ammar Campa-Najjar with supporters. Campaign photo

Former Obama administration official Ammar Campa-Najjar is officially in the runoff for mayor of San Diego County’s second-largest city in November after the third-place primary finisher conceded.

“I just received a gracious phone call from Councilwoman Jill Galvez congratulating us on our win. I want to thank Jill for her service to our city and our District 2 residents,” said Campa-Najjar on Tuesday. “I am looking forward to continuing our work together to improve Chula Vista.”

Campa-Najjar, who achieved national visibility in running against former Rep. Duncan Hunter and then Rep. Darrell Issa in East County, will face City Councilman John McCann in the general election.

Campa-Najjar also thanked the other three candidates for Chula Vista mayor in the June 7 primary.

“I’d like to also thank Zaneta Encarnacion, Rudy Ramirez and Spencer Cash for running and for their ongoing commitments to serve,” Campa-Najjar said. “We may have battled fiercely, but it’s only because we love this city deeply and care strongly about its future.”

Chula Vista, with a population of 285,000, is the 73rd largest city in the United States, just behind St. Louis and just ahead of Newark.