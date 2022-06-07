Incumbent Secretary of State Shirley Weber easily advanced to the November runoff. Photo via @CASOSVote Twitter

Incumbents across the board in statewide offices easily advanced to the November runoff — lieutenant governor, Secretary of State Shirley Weber from San Diego, treasurer, attorney general, insurance commissioner and superintendent of public instruction.

Only the controller’s office was up for grabs, with Betty Yee termed out of office. Four Democrats — state Board of Equalization member Malia Cohen, Los Angeles city Controller Ron Galperin, state Sen. Steve Glazer and Monterey Park City Councilwoman Yvonne Yiu — and one Republican — Lanhee Chen — were vying for that post.

Chen was easily leading the field and will advance to the November runoff, likely against Cohen.

The Republican Party hasn’t won a statewide office in 16 years, but conservatives are pinning hopes on the attorney general race, with former Los Angeles prosecutor Nathan Hochman hoping to unseat Rob Bonta.

Bonta, the only Democrat in the five-way primary field, advanced after winning 58% of the vote and Hochman trailing with 17%. Conservative Republican Eric Early was third, with 14% shortly after polls closed.

The top two vote-getters in all of the races advance to the November general election, regardless of political party.

City News Service contributed to this article.