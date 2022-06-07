Gov. Gavin Newsom handily won the recall election six months ago and did so again in Tuesday’s primary, advancing to the November general election where he will face a Republican state senator.
Newsom dominated statewide with 67% of the vote — well ahead of his 25 challengers with 24% of precincts reporting. Locally, he followed suit with 55.4% of the vote.
Republican state Sen. Brian Dahle, a farmer from Lassen County in the far north, trailed with 15.3% of the vote statewide and 21.6% locally.
“Thank you, California,” Dahle said after clearing California’s primary election alongside Newsom. “We are now moving forward to fight for the future. Tonight changes everything. In the coming weeks, I will give Californians a clear vision of a prosperous Califonia.”