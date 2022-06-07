A June 7 primary ballot and return envelope. Courtesy County News Center

Every Californian received a mail ballot for the Gubernatorial Primary Election and Election Day is the last day to return it or vote the old-fashioned way in person.

Ballots must be postmarked today or returned at any of 132 official ballot drop box locations around the county. You can also vote in person at any one of 218 vote centers.

All drop boxes and vote centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. today. Any voter who is in line at a vote center or ballot drop box location at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Key races include California governor, top state offices, U.S. Senate, U.S. Congress, state Assembly, state Senate, San Diego County Sheriff, San Diego County Supervisor, many school boards, Superior Court judges, San Diego City Council and Chula Vista Mayor.

If you’re not registered to vote and want to participate in the election, you may visit any vote center to conditionally register and vote provisionally on Election Day.

Once the voter registration is processed and the Registrar’s office confirms the voter did not vote elsewhere in the state, the voter registration becomes active, and the provisional ballot is counted.

The first election returns will be available on Times of San Diego shortly after polls close at 8 p.m.