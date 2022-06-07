Rep. Mike Levin will likely face his 2020 Republican opponent Brian Maryott of San Juan Capistrano. Photo by Chris Stone

Incumbent members of Congress in San Diego County’s delegation lost no sleep Tuesday, with only Democratic Rep. Mike Levin in a two-county district that wasn’t rated “solidly” behind him.

According to three predictors, Levin of Orange and San Diego County’s 49th District is running in a region deemed only “likely” or “leaning” Democratic.

The Cook Political Report, Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales and Larry J. Sabato’s Crystal Ball are well-known for their astute accuracy.

Not as well-known: some of the challengers in the county’s five House districts.

Here’s how they sorted out in the primary:

Former Santee Councilman Stephen Houlahan, a Democrat, was set to be the runoff challenger with 32.9% after defeating Lucinda Jahn (Independent) and Matthew Rascon (Democrat). Issa led all with 56.9%

The second runoff spot was likely going, again, to former San Juan Capistrano Councilman Brian Maryott (GOP) — with 17.4% — who easily outpolled fellow Republicans Lisa Bartlett, Josiah O’Neil, Christopher Rodriguez and Renee Taylor as well as Democrat Nadia Smalley. Levin, also a San Juan Capistrano resident, led with 54.6%.

Five-term Peters dominated early returns with 54.6% of the vote — well ahead of likely runoff foe Corey Gustafson at 29.4% — a Republican. Also-rans were Republican David Chiddick, Adam Schindler (Independent) and Kylie Taitano (Democrat).

In a statement, Peters thanked voters in his “extraordinary and diverse new district. I’m grateful for their confidence, particularly given the gravity of the problems we now face, with so many of our most cherished freedoms at stake.

“The ability of women to make choices about their own bodies, free from government interference, is at stake. The freedom of every American to vote in free and fair elections and the freedom to trust in our democratic institutions is at stake. The freedom to live in a country free from the fear of constant mass shootings and random acts of violence in our markets, churches and schools is at stake. The very health of our planet is at stake, and I am as committed as anyone to continue to do everything in my power to tackle these problems and craft solutions that are real and permanent and as thoughtful as the problems are serious.”

Republican Stan Caplan was the easy winner in the runoff derby with 35.4% behind runaway first-term incumbent Jacobs at 62.6%. Socialist Jose Cortes of the Peace and Freedom Party of California had under 2% and Democratic write-in Barrett Holman Leak trailed with 0.01% — 12 votes in early tally.

In a victory statement, Jacobs said: “I couldn’t be prouder of the work we’ve done, and I’m so grateful to everyone who came out to show their support. Representing San Diego in Congress over the past year and a half has been an honor, and I’m eager to continue fighting for affordable child care, support for our military families, common-sense gun safety laws, and lowering costs for hardworking San Diegans.”

Five-term incumbent Vargas led with 61.6% in first returns, well ahead of Republican Tyler Geffeney at 29.2% and Democrat Joaquin Vazquez at 9.1%.