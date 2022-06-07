State Assembly candidate David Alvarez speaks with a supporter on Election Night. Photo by Chris Stone

Former San Diego City Councilmember David Alvarez appeared headed to Sacramento to fill the vacancy created by Lorena Gonzalez’ resignation, but faces a runoff for a full term in the 80th District.

Alvarez led former City Councilmember Georgette Gómez in the runoff Tuesday by 56% to 44% in early returns, but will face Gómez again in November in the race for the full term. In fact, Gomez leads in the primary by over 3 points.

Both candidates are Democrats with a long history in South Bay politics.

“The voters spoke loud and clear: they want to see real change in California and that is what I will fight for in the Assembly,” said Alvarez. “I am honored by the trust the voters have placed in me.”

Gómez focused on the runoff to come, saying that “while we are behind in the special election, there remain thousands of votes yet to be counted, and we are in first place in the regularly scheduled election.”

In another Assembly race that pitted former allies against each other, Republican Assemblymember Marie Waldron leads fellow Republican incumbent Randy Voepel by 63% to 37%. Redistricting placed both in the 75th District.

Elsewhere in San Diego County, voters were giving incumbent Assemblymembers the benefit of the doubt with early vote totals of well over 50%.

In the 76th District, incumbent Brian Maienschein leads both his Republican opponents with 51% to Kristie Bruce-Lane’s 27% and June Cutter’s 22%.

In the 77th District, incumbent Tasha Boerner Horvath leads Republican challenger Dan Downey by 62% to 38%.

In the 78th District, incumbent Chris Ward is ahead of challenger Eric Gonzales by 67% to 33%.

Assemblymember Akilah Weber has 64% of the vote in her bid for a full term in the 79th District.