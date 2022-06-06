Ammar Campa-Najjar speaks to the media. Photo by Chris Stone

Just a day before the primary election, a new poll shows Ammar Campa-Najjar with a slight overall lead in the race for mayor of San Diego County’s second largest city.

The poll by North Carolina-based Public Policy Polling surveyed 569 likely Chula Vista Voters on May 24 and 25.

Campa-Najjar, a two-time Congressional candidate and Obama administration official, led with 20%, followed closely by City Councilmember John McCann at 18%, former Councilmember Jill Galvez at 12%, former Councilmember Rudy Ramirez at 9%, Southwestern College executive Zaneta Encarnacion at 8% and retired Army Major Spencer Cash at 4%.

When asked whether they had a favorable opinion of each candidate, respondents ranked McCann and Campa-Najjar at the top, with ratings of 33% and 32% respectively.

If the actual vote matches the poll, then Campa-Najjar and McCann would likely face each other in a November runoff.

However, there were a large number of undecided voters in the survey — 30% in the final week fore the election.

The respected political website FiveThirtyEight.com has given the polling firm behind this survey an A- for accuracy.