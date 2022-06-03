Former White House advisor Peter Navarro leaves the West Wing carrying a poster board displaying claims of voting irregularity on Jan. 15, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott//File Photo

Peter Navarro, former trade adviser to President Trump, has been indicted on two counts of contempt of Congress for his failure to comply with a subpoena from the House of Representatives.

The subpoena was issued to the former San Diego politician by the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Navarro is well known in San Diego because he ran unsuccessfully for local and state offices five times as a Democrat or independent while living here and teaching economics at UC Irvine. He was appointed trade advisor by Trump because of his series of popular books accusing China of unfair trade.

The Justice Department said a federal grand jury charged Navarro with one count involving his refusal to appear for a deposition before the Jan. 6 select committee and another count for his refusal to produce documents.

The indictment was returned on Thursday and unsealed Friday morning.

Navarro was due to make an initial appearance Friday afternoon in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

In its subpoena, the Jan. 6 committee said it had reason to believe that Navarro had information relevant to its investigation, the department said.

Each count of contempt of Congress carries a minimum of 30 days and a maximum of one year in jail, as well as a fine of up to $100,000.

Reuters contributed to this article.