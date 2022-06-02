A rendering of the Chula Vista Bayfront project, set to begin construction in the summer of 2022. Photo credit:PortofSanDiego.org

Officials on Thursday announced that escrow has closed on $275 million in public bond funding for construction on the Chula Vista Bayfront project.

The development will allow the Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center project to break ground sometime this summer, according to the Port of San Diego and city of Chula Vista.

“Chula Vista deserves the best, and we have always believed our city is worthy of a world-class bayfront,” said Chula Vista Mayor Mary Casillas Salas at a news conference at Bayside Park. “Many years of effort have brought us to this point and I am overjoyed that we have secured funding for the Chula Vista Bayfront.

She called the upcoming construction “the culmination of decades of commitment and leadership by many people in our community.”

The total estimated cost to construct the 1,600-room hotel, parking improvements, and convention center, along with other improvements, is $1.35 billion, according to the city.

“Our community’s hopes and dreams are embedded in the Chula Vista Bayfront Master Plan, which we developed through a consensus-based process, and we have been diligently working to bring this vision to life,” said City Councilman Steve Padilla, who also sits on the California Coastal Commission.

The Bayfront master plan calls for more than 200 acres of parks, open space, a shoreline promenade, walking trails, RV camping, shopping and dining. Projects within the master plan are also intended to establish ecological buffers to protect wildlife habitat, species and other coastal resources.

The project is anticipated to create 3,580 jobs during construction. Once open, it is expected to generate 4,000 permanent jobs, while having a $500-million annual economic impact.

– City News Service