All city of San Diego administrative offices will be closed Monday for Memorial Day.
Police and fire units will remain available. In addition, Torrey Pines, Mission Bay and Balboa Park golf courses will be open for regular play, but holiday rates apply.
There are several closures or delayed city services, though. They include:
- Trash Pickup and Disposal – there will be a one-day delay in the collection of curbside trash, recycling and yard waste; for example, residents whose trash is normally picked up on Mondays will be served on Tuesday, and so on. Friday’s collection will take place Saturday. The Miramar Landfill, Greenery and Recycling Center also will be closed, along with the container sales office on Miramar Place.
- Permits and Inspections – Development Services appointments and inspection services will be closed. All other online services, including submitting new project applications, re-submittals and payments will be available.
- Recreation – City recreation centers, pools and libraries will be closed.
- Balboa Park – All public buildings in the park will be closed, but individual museums and attractions may have holiday schedules.
- Reservoirs – The Barrett and Hodges sites will be closed. All other reservoirs will be open with regular operating hours.
- Your Safe Place – A Family Justice Center – those needing help related to domestic violence should call 9-1-1 and/or the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-888-385-4657.