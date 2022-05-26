A dirt bike race. Photo via Pixabay

Legislation by Sen. Brian Jones to save off-road vehicle competitions in California was unanimously approved Wednesday by the state Senate.

Senate Bill 894 by the Republican from Santee would replace the two-decade-old “red sticker” program administered by the California Air Resources Board that expired last year.

“The Senate recognized that this important measure is not just for the OHV community, but also for environmental programs and local economies throughout California,” said Jones.

“Many people have worked tirelessly over the last three years on this bipartisan compromise. I am hopeful that the Assembly will join the Senate in approving SB 894,” he said.

An earlier version of the bill was passed in the Senate last year, but did not come up for a vote in the Assembly.

Jones’ office said the new bill is “narrowly tailored for legitimate competitors” practicing and racing on public lands, adding that it will help “the economy of many rural and suburban regions that have long hosted competitions.”

Sen. Ben Hueso of San Diego co-authored the bill.