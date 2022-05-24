People react in Uvalde, Texas, react to the deadly school shooting. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Board of Supervisors Chairman Nathan Fletcher Tuesday directed flags at the San Diego County Administration Center to fly at half- staff in honor of the victims of Tuesday’s mass shooting at a Texas elementary school.

“Gun violence has once again taken the lives of innocent schoolchildren,” Fletcher said in response to the shooting, which left at least 19 students dead at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, a small city west of San Antonio.

The death toll also included two adults, authorities said. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said one of the two was a teacher.

“Our nation is traumatized, our families are hurting, and we grieve deeply with the children, parents and teachers in the state of Texas as they grapple with this unconscionable act of violence,” said Fletcher, who is a Marine combat veteran. “We must resolve to never give up the fight for commonsense federal gun safety legislation.”

The shooting was carried out by an 18-year-old man armed with a handgun and possibly a rifle, according to Abbott. The attacker was killed by law enforcement.