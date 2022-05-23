Ane’s 1st place piece, titled “State of Mind”, will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol. Photo courtesy of Issa’s office.

On Monday, May 23, Congressman Darrell Issa (CA-50) announced the winner of the 2022 Congressional Art Competition.



“Every year, we are so impressed by the talent and creativity showcased in the Congressional Art Competition – and 2022 was no exception,” Rep. Issa said.

“My congratulations to Ane Villegas and Audrey Norton of Ramona High School for winning first and second place this year, and my thanks to every contestant who submitted their creative artwork in the 2022 competition.”



Ane’s first-place piece, titled “The State of Mind,” will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol.

Audrey’s 2nd place piece, titled “Enduring Life”, will be displayed in Congressman Issa’s Washington D.C. office. Photo courtesy of Issa’s office.

Darrell Issa is the Representative of California’s 50th Congressional District. The District encompasses the central and northeastern parts of San Diego County and a portion of Riverside County, including the communities of Fallbrook, San Marcos, Valley Center, Ramona, Escondido, Santee, Lakeside, El Cajon, Temecula, and the mountain and desert areas of the San Diego-Imperial County line. Issa served as the Chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform from 2011-to 2015.