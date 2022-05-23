Jason Paguio, Photo via http://www.jasonpaguio.com/

Gov. Gavin Newsom Monday appointed Jason Paguio, president and CEO of the Asian Business Association San Diego, to the California Commission on Asian and Pacific Islander American Affairs.

Established in 2002, the commission is intended to address the political, economic, and social issues important to the Asian American and Pacific Islander community in the state.

“I am honored by the Governor’s appointment and look forward to advocating for our small business community and their families at the state level,” Paguio said. “The power and impact of our community in California are embedded in our state’s history, and I’m motivated to expand and amplify our collective influence as well as continue to foster equity and inclusion throughout the state.”

Locally, Paguio serves on the San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria’s Asian Pacific Islander Advisory Group and several other civic and nonprofit boards.

“Jason Paguio is a recognized leader in the San Diego region that brings expertise across a variety of sectors, including the development of businesses owned by people of color, coordination of multi-agency collaborative efforts, advocacy for San Diego’s many diverse communities, and first-hand experience as a first-generation Filipino-American,” Gloria said. “He is a champion for the API community and will be a worthwhile addition to the California Commission on Asian and Pacific Islander American Affairs.”

–City News Service