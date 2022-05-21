Early voting continues at the San Diego County Registrar of Voters in Kearny Mesa. Photo by Chris Stone

Those who want to vote by mail in the June 7 gubernatorial primary must register by Monday to receive ballots, San Diego County officials said Friday.

Voters may register online until midnight. If a potential voter’s signature can be confirmed through records at the California Department of Motor Vehicles, the registration will automatically be sent to the Registrar’s office.

If it’s not confirmed, print the voter form, sign it and return it to the Registrar’s office by 5 p.m. Monday or have it postmarked by Monday.

For in-person voting, residents may go to the Registrar’s office in Kearny Mesa or visit a vote center starting Saturday to conditionally register and vote provisionally through Election Day.

Those who need to register to vote:

people who aren’t registered in San Diego County

have recently moved

or changed their names.

Not sure if you’re registered to vote? Registration status may be checked online at sdvote.com.

Early voting is already underway at the Registrar’s office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.