Georgette Gómez. Campaign photo

Former City Councilmember Georgette Gómez has picked up a number of high-profile local endorsements in her campaign for the 80th Assembly District in south San Diego County.

In the past week, Gómez has been endorsed by Assemblymembers Chris Ward of San Diego and Tasha Boerner Horvath of Encinitas, as wells as county Supervisor Nicole Vargas.

“Georgette Gómez is a champion for us who brings solutions to our biggest issues — housing, homelessness, public health, environmental justice and more,” said Ward, who is assistant majority leader in the Assembly.

“We need more progressive, passionate, and pragmatic leaders like Georgette Gómez in Sacramento to protect our spectacular coast, as well as tackle tough issues like the climate crisis and homelessness,” said Boerner Horvath.

“In these times, our community needs bold and visionary Latina leaders like Georgette Gómez to fight for fairness, opportunity and the brighter future every South County family deserves,” said Vargas, whose district encompasses much of the same area.

Additional state-level endorsements have come from the California Latino Legislative Caucus and Assembly Majority Leader Eloise Gómez Reyes.

Gómez, who resigned from the City Council prior to her unsuccessful 2020 bid for Congress, announced her candidacy for the Assembly after Lorena Gonzalez resigned Jan. 3 to accept a top union leadership post.

Another former City Councilmember, David Alvarez, has also announced he will run for the seat.

A special primary election for the now vacant Assembly district is set for April 5.