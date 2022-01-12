A San Diego Police Department patch on an officer’s uniform. Courtesy SDPD

The San Diego Police Officers Association announced Wednesday it will seek an injunction against the city claiming officers have been prevented from recording interviews related to their exemption requests to San Diego’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for city employees.

The union alleges that officers have the right to record interviews that could result in disciplinary action, “including medical and religious interviews for reasonable accommodations as it relates to the city of San Diego COVID-19 vaccine mandate.”

Mayor Todd Gloria’s office declined to comment on the injunction due to it being a legal matter.

“Prohibiting officers from recording these interviews goes against the city’s own commitment to oversight and transparency, while also weakening the working relationship between the police officers who serve and protect the citizens of San Diego,” the SDPOA’s statement read.

The San Diego City Council voted 8-1 last month to approve the mandate and termination notices were sent out beginning last week to city employees who didn’t comply by the vaccination deadline.

San Diego Police Officers Association representatives said the mandate would cause police officers to leave the city for other municipalities that do not require vaccinations.

The association represents more than 1,800 employees, around 500 of whom have refused to be vaccinated, said union President Jack Schaeffer. He said more than 50 officers have left the department for other jobs, both local and distant.

City News Service contributed to this article.