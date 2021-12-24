Rep. Juan Vargas outside the Capitol in Washington. Photo courtesy of his office

Rep. Juan Vargas announced he will seek reelection to Congress in 2022 in the new 52nd District in south San Diego County.

The new district includes the most populous areas of the old 51st District, including Chula Vista , National City and Imperial Beach, but not the border corridor though Imperial County.

“I am pleased to announce that I will seek reelection in California’s new 52nd District,” Vargas said. “It has been an honor to serve the people of the 51st District, and I look forward to serving familiar and new communities in the 52nd District.”

Final Congressional districts in San Diego County. Courtesy Citizens Redistricting Commission

California lost one seat in Congress after the 2020 Census, but population growth in San Diego County ensured that five districts remain, even though their boundaries and numbers have shifted.

The new districts were unveiled Monday by the California Citizen’s Redistricting Commission.

With Vargas’ announcement Thursday afternoon, all five members of the San Diego County delegation have confirmed they will seek reelection in new districts that generally align with the old ones.

Vargas, a former member of the San Diego City Council, has served in the House of Representatives since 2013. He is a member of the House Foreign Affairs and Financial Services Committees, as well as the Congressional Hispanic and Progressive Caucuses.