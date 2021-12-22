The San Diego County Democratic Party has endorsed former City Council member and mayoral candidate Barbara Bry for the office of Assessor/Recorder/County Clerk.
Bry is running against long-time assessor Ernest Dronenburg Jr., who has served in the office since 2011.
“The Democratic Party is proud to endorse Barbara Bry because she’s an effective leader and a proven reformer who always fights for the values of our party,” said local party Chair Will Rodriguez Kennedy.
Bry has vowed to use her background as a technology entrepreneur to make the office “more equitable, accountable and transparent.”
“Let’s show the political establishment that our well-funded Republican opponent may have more money but we are catching up quickly with our diverse coalition,” said Bry in an email message to supporters after the endorsement.