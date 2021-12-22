Barbara Bry speaks to the media on Election Day 2020 in La Jolla. Photo by Chris Stone

The San Diego County Democratic Party has endorsed former City Council member and mayoral candidate Barbara Bry for the office of Assessor/Recorder/County Clerk.

Bry is running against long-time assessor Ernest Dronenburg Jr., who has served in the office since 2011.

“The Democratic Party is proud to endorse Barbara Bry because she’s an effective leader and a proven reformer who always fights for the values of our party,” said local party Chair Will Rodriguez Kennedy.

Bry has vowed to use her background as a technology entrepreneur to make the office “more equitable, accountable and transparent.”

“Let’s show the political establishment that our well-funded Republican opponent may have more money but we are catching up quickly with our diverse coalition,” said Bry in an email message to supporters after the endorsement.