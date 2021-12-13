Six “ghost guns” recovered in an investigation. Courtesy San Diego Police

The Sacramento-based Firearms Policy Coalition on Monday warned Gov. Gavin Newsom not to copy the “vigilante” enforcement provisions of Texas’ controversial anti-abortion law to control assault weapons and ghost guns.

The coalition had earlier filed a brief with the U.S. Supreme Court saying the Second Amendment and other rights could be at risk if “tyrants like Gavin Newsom would use the Texas model.”

The Texas law was designed by that state’s Republican-controlled legislature to avoid normal means of legal challenge by allowing private individuals to sue anyone involved in an abortion and offering $10,000 bounties for successful lawsuits. So far the Supreme Court has let the law stand.

Newsom announced on Saturday that his team would work with state Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta and the Legislature to draft a proposal in line with the Texas law that would let citizens sue manufacturers, sellers or distributors of assault weapons or ghost gun kits for at least $10,000 per violation.

“If states can now shield their laws from review by the federal courts … then California will use that authority to protect people’s lives, where Texas used it to put women in harm’s way,” Newsom said.

The firearms coalition, which brought a successful lawsuit in San Diego against California’s ban on large magazines, said it was prepared to litigate any new California law.

“If Gavin Newsom wants to play a game of constitutional chicken, we will prevail,” the coalition said.