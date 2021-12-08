City and state officials tour the future site of Beyer Park in San Ysidro. Photo via @vivianmorenoSD Twitter

Mayor Todd Gloria and Councilmember Vivian Moreno joined U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland Wednesday to announce the city will be receiving $8.5 million in California Statewide Park Development and Community Revitalization Program (SPP) grant funding for the construction of Beyer Park in San Ysidro.

The state also recommended Beyer Park for federal funding as part of the Land and Water Conservation Fund’s Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership (ORLP) grant program.

“This a great first step in helping fulfill our promise to the people of San Diego to prioritize equitable investments for parks in areas with the greatest needs,” Mayor Gloria said.

It was an honor to meet @SecDebHaaland today & showcase future site of Beyer Park in D8! @MayorToddGloria and I were thrilled to receive news that $8.5M has been awarded to Beyer Park by @CAStateParks SPP grant funding. We are one step closer to providing San Ysidro with a park! pic.twitter.com/APPAFDeD7Y — Vivian Moreno (@vivianmorenoSD) December 9, 2021

“I have been advocating for the development of Beyer Park since I was elected,” said Councilmember Moreno, the representative for District 8. “Historically, San Ysidro has been one of the most disadvantaged communities in San Diego. The residents suffer from a lack of open spaces and parks in San Ysidro and there is a dire need for basic amenities other communities have.”

“Beyer Park was promised to the community 20 years ago and today we are one step closer to providing the community with much-needed outdoor recreation space,” she added. “Thank you to the San Ysidro residents who have been fighting to get this park built for decades.”