The House of Representatives Tuesday passed legislation co-led by East County congressman Darrell Issa, R-Bonsall, to reauthorize Johanna’s Law, which supports federal campaigns to raise awareness about gynecologic cancers among patients and health care providers.

In committee and on the floor of the House, the legislation was approved with unanimous bipartisan support.

“The lives we save are precious and priceless,” Rep. Issa said. “Education and awareness can make the critical difference for women and clinicians and ensure the timely testing, diagnosis, and treatment of gynecologic cancers. Johanna’s Law has proven year after year to help women and their doctors face and overcome a disease that when diagnosed early is truly treatable.”

The law is named for Johanna Silver Gordon, who lost her life to ovarian cancer in 2000 after her symptoms were misdiagnosed. Issa authored this bipartisan law in 2007 and has worked ever since with bipartisan coalitions to support its reauthorization and funding.

The legislation passed Tuesday provides $25 million for FY 2022-2026 to reauthorize Johanna’s Law and support related efforts to promote awareness of HPV cancer and the HPV vaccine.

It is estimated that more than 113,000 new cases of these cancers are diagnosed each year, according to Rep. Issa’s office. When diagnosed at a later stage, ovarian cancer has a less than 50 percent survival rate. This increases to a 90 percent survival rate if detected early.