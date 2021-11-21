Chula Vista’s Redistricting Commission approved a Recommended Redistricting Plan Map for the city on Thursday. Photo credit: City of Chula Vista

The Chula Vista Redistricting Commission has unanimously approved a plan map to submit to the City Council for review next month.

The “Recommended Redistricting Plan” will be considered by the council at a public hearing at 6 p.m. Dec. 7 at Chula Vista City Hall.

If council members approve the map, it shall immediately become the “Final Redistricting

Plan” map. Alternatively, if the council votes to reject the commission’s recommendation, members must submit their reasons for doing so in writing.

The commission then would reconvene at a special public meeting.

At that point, commissioners could modify the plan in response to council concerns or affirm their original proposal.

The commission’s action would be final, and the map approved at their special meeting would be submitted to the San Diego County Registrar for use as the “Final Redistricting Plan” map for Chula Vista council elections from 2022 through 2030.

In 2012, city voters elected to create four geographic electoral districts within Chula Vista. The current district boundaries were approved in 2015.

Council members and any candidates for council office must reside in and be elected by voters who reside in the respective districts. The mayor and city attorney are elected at-large by all city voters.

The redistricting commission is tasked with soliciting public input, considering federal, state, and local redistricting requirements, and ultimately approving a redistricting plan map for based on the 2020 U.S. Census population data.

This year’s redistricting process has been compressed because the Census 2020 population data was not received until two months ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The commission held 19 public meetings and workshops for input and considered population

changes, public comments and other required redistricting criteria – including “communities of interest,” or areas where residents share similar social, cultural, ethnic and economic tendencies – to come to a recommendation.

The Dec. 7 council meeting may be viewed online, on AT&T U-verse channel 99 throughout the County, or Cox Cable channel 24 in Chula Vista.