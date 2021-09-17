Photo via https://www.sandiego.gov/tsw

San Diego Friday hired Jorge Riveros as its director of transportation to lead the department, which was formerly a section of the Transportation and Storm Water Department.

The new standalone Transportation Department was formed with the intention of bringing a strategic focus to improving safety on San Diego streets for all modes, advancing connections to public transit and increasing protected bike lanes in communities across the city.

“During my administration, the city of San Diego is working to ensure that our transportation systems work for all users — whether you wish to walk, bike, scoot, stroll or roll — and mesh with our climate action goals,” said Mayor Todd Gloria. “Mr. Riveros brings a demonstrated commitment to advancing critical transportation projects with an eye on equity in the allocation of public resources.”

Riveros will oversee a team of around 420 employees and key projects including the city’s underground utilities program, graffiti and weed abatement programs, urban forestry, traffic engineering and maintenance and repair of the city’s street and sidewalk networks.

“As the city continues to transform itself, Mr. Riveros brings the expertise necessary to lead this new department and to carry out one of the key priorities of this administration by making improvements to the city’s aged infrastructure,” said Chief Operating Officer Jay Goldstone.

Riveros previously served in leadership roles for Metropolitan Nashville Public Works and the city of Austin Transportation Department. He brings more than 20 years of industry experience and professional licenses as a civil engineer, certified traffic operations engineer and traffic signal operations specialist.

In addition to his professional certifications, Riveros is multilingual and fluent in Spanish. His first day with the city will be Monday.

–City News Service