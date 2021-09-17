Many people dropped off their ballots at the country Registrar of Voters office. Photo by Chris Stone

Secretary of State Shirley Weber reported Thursday that 2.9 million mail ballots remain to be counted, but the math suggests those ballots are highly unlikely to change the outcome of the California recall election..

As of Thursday, the vote was 6,070,494 “No” to keep Gavin Newsom as governor, and 3,457,005 “Yes” to remove him, a margin of 63.7% to 36.3%.

For a change in the outcome, the uncounted mail ballots would have to trend over 90% “Yes,” which is considered highly unlikely, especially since Republican proponents of the recall said their supporters would cast votes in person on Election Day, not by mail.

For this election, vote-by-mail ballots postmarked on or before Election Day and received by county elections officials no later than seven days after Election Day must be processed.

Radio talk show host Larry Elder remains the leader among the 46 candidates who were vying to succeed Newsom with 2,495,400 votes. That’s 47.2% of the votes cast for a successor, but only 26.2% of the total because not everyone voted on the second question of the recall ballot.

County elections officials must report their final results to the Secretary of State by Oct. 15. The Secretary of State will certify the results on Oct. 22.