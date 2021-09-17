Carl DeMaio speaks at a press conference in 2020. Photo by Chris Jennewein

A political organization chaired by former City Councilman Carl DeMaio is fundraising off allegations of fraud in the California recall election.

“We are investigating numerous reports across California from voters who arrived at the polling station on Election Day only to be told their ballot had already been returned and counted!” began an email from Dave McCulloch, vice president of the Transparency Foundation.

McCulloch claimed there was either a “major failure of the technology systems used in this election” or “extensive voter fraud.”

The email asked for incidents to be reported via an online form and also asked for donations “to keep our team working to investigate and document each of these incidents.”

On Tuesday night, DeMaio told supporters of his separate Recall California movement that he expected the ‘Yes’ vote to pick up significantly as mail ballots are counted. “Gavin Newsom should not be celebrating tonight,” he said.

As of Thursday, the vote was 6,070,494 “No” to keep Gavin Newsom as governor, and 3,457,005 “Yes” to remove him, a margin of 63.7% to 36.3% with approximately 2.9 million mail ballots not yet counted.

For a change in the outcome, the uncounted mail ballots would have to trend over 90% “Yes,” which is considered highly unlikely.

The Transparency Foundation describes itself as a non-profit, non-partisan organization and said it has applied to the IRS for tax-exempt status.