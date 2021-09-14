Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, who came in third among the recall opponents, said the election was distorted by national partisan politics.

Faulconer had launched a campaign for Governor in 2022 when the recall signature campaign forced an earlier election and brought national attention.

“This recall showed that if you keep the focus on Gavin Newsom, he can be beat,” Newsom told supporters in San Diego. “But what we clearly saw is the focus of this election turned into national politics and personalities.”

He said what Californians really want is affordable housing, a solution to homelessness, public safety, protection from wildfires and a dependable water supply.

Faulconer said winning statewide office in California must be through a process of addition — bringing Republicans, Democrats and Independents together — and he vowed to fight for that.

“I’m not one that’s part of a circus. I’m the guy that comes in to end the circus,” he said.

“Tonight was round one; there’s more to come,” he concluded, hinting at a run in 2022.