A poll worker in Santee during the 2020 general election. File photo by Chris Stone

In-person voting for California’s Gubernatorial Recall Election began at 8 a.m. at 221 locations around San Diego County Saturday, with additional early voting on Sunday and Monday before Election Day.

All locations throughout the county, as well as the Registrar of Voters office in Kearny Mesa, will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Tuesday.

On Election Day, hours at the voting locations and the Registrar of Voters will change to 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Voters are not assigned to a single voting location this election and can visit any one of the county’s voting locations to cast a ballot.

All in-person voters this election will use ballot marking devices. The voter uses a touch screen to make their selections. When finished, the voter will print out a paper official ballot with their selections. The voter can review the ballot and place it in the ballot box to be counted at the registrar’s office election night. This device does not store, tabulate or count any votes.

Ballot marking devices are fully compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, and in addition to English, voters have the ability to select a translated ballot in one of the county’s four federally covered languages: Spanish, Filipino, Vietnamese and Chinese.

The Registrar of Voters has put in place protocols to help protect the health and safety of election workers, voters, and observers at the registrar’s office, voting locations and mail ballot drop-off locations. This includes:

All unvaccinated voters, observers and election workers must wear face coverings. Outdoor accommodations will be made available for voters who are unable to wear one.

All vaccinated voters, observers and election workers are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings.

Hand sanitizer readily available when entering and exiting facility.

Masks and gloves available for all voters and visitors.

Plexiglass barriers in use at the registrar’s office and all voting locations.

Regular cleaning/disinfecting of frequently touched objects and surfaces.

The registrar reminds San Diegans that campaigning or electioneering within 100 feet of a voting location or mail ballot drop-off location is not allowed.