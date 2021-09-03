Rep. Darrell Issa with the rescued Faizi family in El Cajon. Courtesy or Issa’s office

Rep. Darrell Issa and the Cajon Valley Union School District have confirmed that 19 students trapped in Afghanistan as the Taliban took over have been rescued.

In addition to the students, another 19 families members have made it back. However, a mother and four children are still in Afghanistan and efforts continue to bring them home.

Issa met with rescued families on Thursday afternoon in El Cajon. He was joined by Cajon Vallely Superintendent David Miyashiro and El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells.

“My team and I set a goal to bring Americans stranded in Afghanistan home — meeting and speaking with the families and children we were able to help escape was an honor and a testament to the tireless work of our team,” Issa said.

“While this extraordinary gathering was a joyous welcome for these families, it only furthered my determination to bring the remaining stranded Americans back home to their loved ones,” he added.

Issa said his office is still working to bring home other El Cajon-area individuals and families stranded in Afghanistan.

He said requests for help continue to come in, and constituents are encouraged to submit information via the Afghanistan Evacuation Assistance Form available on his website.