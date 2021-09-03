Photo via Wikimedia Commons

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced nearly two dozen new judicial appointments Friday, including a pair of new judges in San Diego County.

Marissa A. Bejarano, a deputy district attorney with the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office, and Daniel Segura, a deputy public defender with the San Diego County Public Defender’s Office, have been appointed to serve as San Diego Superior Court judges.

Bejarano, 42, of Chula Vista, has been with the District Attorney’s Office since 2014, and served as a Community Partnership Prosecutor since 2019. She also previously served as a deputy attorney general with the California Department of Justice from 2006 to 2013. Bejarano, a Democrat, fills the vacancy left by Justice Truc T. Do, who recently became the first Asian American justice on the 4th District Court of Appeal, which serves the San Diego region.

Segura, 52, of Temecula, has served as a deputy public defender in San Diego since 1995. Segura, also a Democrat, fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Jeffrey B. Barton.

–City News Service