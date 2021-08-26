A modern duplex by Lennar. Courtesy of the company

Senate President Toni Atkins‘ controversial Senate Bill 9, which would allow property owners to construct duplexes on single-family lots, passed the Assembly Thursday and heads to Gov. Gavin Newsom for signature.

The bipartisan vote was 45-19 and follows passage by a 28-6 vote in the Senate in May.

Atkins said passage of the bill is the result of “multiple years of collaboration and hard work” aimed at solving California’s housing crisis.

“This bill is about opening the door for more families to pursue their version of the California Dream—whether that means building a home for an elderly parent to live in, creating a new source of income, buying that first house, or being welcomed into a new neighborhood,” said Atkins following the vote.

“It’s about giving parents the chance to pass on wealth to their children and giving neighbors the chance to make our communities more inclusive,” she added.

The bill allows property owners to build either a duplex or divide a lot into two and construct a second home or duplex, potentially resulting in four units. It also reduces the parking requirements.

Critics say Atkins’ bill along with Senate Bill 10, which would allow up to 10 units on single-family lots near transit, would restrict local control of housing and threaten the character of existing neighborhoods.