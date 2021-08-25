Gov. Gavin Newsom outlines his California recovery plan in May. Photo courtesy of the governor’s office

President Joe Biden plans to campaign for fellow Democrat and California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who faces a recall election on Sept. 14, the White House said on Wednesday.

The announcement follows an earlier tweet of support for the Governor, who is threatened by the Republican-led recall attempt little more than a year before his term ends.

Gov. @GavinNewsom is leading California through unprecedented crises—he's a key partner in fighting the pandemic and helping build our economy back better. To keep him on the job, registered voters should vote no on the recall election by 9/14 and keep California moving forward. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 13, 2021

Last week, Vice President Kamala Harris announced plans to campaign for Newsom, spending the end of this week in California after her diplomatic visit to Singapore and Vietnam.

Polls show a majority of California voters backing Newsom, but the margin narrows to just a few points among likely voters, with Republicans expressing much more enthusiasm for voting than Democrats.

If a majority vote to recall Newsom, then whoever of the 46 candidates vying to succeed him gets the most votes — even if well under 50% — will become the next Governor. Currently radio talk show host Larry Elder is the front-runner with polls showing around 20% support.

Ballots with just two questions — whether to recall and who to succeed — have been mailed to every California voter. The recall election is expected to cost state taxpayers $276 million.