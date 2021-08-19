Gov. Gavin Newsom checks his laptop prior to an election rally. Campaign photo

Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer accused talk show host Larry Elder of misogyny, citing a 2002 book by the conservative talk-radio host that argued employers should be able to ask women if and when they plan to get pregnant.

The accusation came during a debate on Tuesday which Elder did not attend and referred to the book “Showdown: Confronting Bias, Lies, and the Special Interests that Divide America.”

Then on Wednesday, Elder told a news conference that he believed “government should not be intruding into the relationship between employer and employee.”

“It’s shocking. It’s not what he said 20 year ago, it’s about what he just said today,” Faulconer then told The Associated Press. “This is a wake up call to every California woman and family.”

Elder is the ostensible front-runner to become Governor if Californians vote to recall Gavin Newsom. Polls show Elder with around 20% of the vote, but that’s enough to become Governor if none of the 45 other candidates receives a higher number.

Meanwhile, Gov. Gavin Newsom focused on convincing the state’s Democratic voters to take the recall election seriously and vote.

“This recall is close. Very close. Close enough that it’s important to think about what it would mean if Larry Elder became the next Governor of California,” Newsom said in an fundraising email to supporters on Thursday.

“Now that everyone has a ballot, we simply need the resources to make sure Democrats return theirs. If they do, we’ll win. If not, it’s Governor Elder,” he said.

Polls show a majority of California voters backing Newsom, but the margin narrows to just a few points among likely voters, with Republicans expressing much more enthusiasm for voting than Democrats.

“Vote NO by September 14th to reject this Republican led recall,” Newsom tweeted on Wednesday. “Then tell your neighbors, coworkers, family, and friends to do the same. Make sure your voice is heard.”