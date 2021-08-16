More than 1.9 million ballots are on their way to San Diego County registered voters. Photo via County News Center

More than 1.9 million ballots for the Sept. 14 gubernatorial recall election will begin arriving as early Monday in the mailboxes of San Diego County registered voters.

Early voting is underway at the Registrar of Voters office in Kearny Mesa on weekdays between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., but the registrar urges residents to take advantage of the convenience of voting by mail.

“We encourage voters to act early and vote from the comfort of their home,” said Interim Registrar of Voters Cynthia Paes. “Sign, seal and return your mail ballot to a trusted source. The sooner we receive your ballot, the sooner we can start processing it so it will be counted right when the polls close at 8 p.m. on election night.”

Election Day for the #2021CARecall is fast approaching. Make sure your voter registration is up-to-date. You can register or re-register to vote easily online at https://t.co/TxOD01mlyp. You should do so before the Aug. 30 registration deadline pic.twitter.com/UWoOXQiDap — SAN DIEGO COUNTY ROV (@SDVOTE) August 13, 2021

Voters can return marked ballots in the pre-paid postage envelope to any U.S. Postal Service office or collection box. Voters who return their mail ballot through the U.S. Postal Service can track it by signing up online for “Where’s My Ballot?”

Starting Tuesday, voters will also have the option of dropping off ballots at one of 131 mail ballot drop-off locations around the county, a list of which can be found at www.sdvote.com.

In addition to mail ballots, 221 in-person voting locations will be open across the county for four days — Sept. 11-13 — from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All locations again will be open on Election Day, Sept. 14, when hours change to 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

This election, all in-person voters will mark their ballot on a ballot marking device that does not store, tabulate or count any votes. After the voter confirms their selection on the device, he or she will print their ballot, review it and place it in the ballot box to be counted at the registrar’s office on election night.

The recall process allows voters to decide whether to remove elected public officials from office before their term is over. California is one of 19 states that allows any elected official to be recalled from office.

The ballot will ask voters two questions:

Do you want to recall the governor?

If recalled, who do you want to replace him?

Voters can vote on either one or both parts of the recall ballot. If more than 50% of voters vote to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom, then the replacement candidate with the most votes would be elected.