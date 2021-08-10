Conservative talk-show host Larry Elder. Photo credit: Screen shot, Fox 11 Los Angeles, via YouTube

The Gavin Newsom campaign on Tuesday called ostensible Republican front runner Larry Elder an “anti-vax conspiracy spreader.”

Elder, a Los Angeles-based conservative radio talk show host, has polled around 20% in the latest surveys, but that would be enough to be elected Governor of California under the unique recall election rules.

“Let us tell you about Larry Elder — the guy who will become governor if Gavin Newsom loses this recall,” said the Newsom campaign in an email pitch to voters. “Larry Elder is an anti-vax conspiracy spreader — not the guy you want in office while Delta rages.”

“Larry Elder is just 2 points from being our next governor. Sorry to scare you, but it’s true,” according to the pitch.

If a majority of voters choose “yes” to recall in the Sept. 14 election, then whichever of the 46, mostly Republican candidates on the ballot receives the most votes will be elected Governor — even with far less than a majority of the total vote.

Elder announced his candidacy late in the campaign, months after former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and Rancho Santa Fe businessman John Cox began their efforts.