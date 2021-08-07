A simple sign made the point. Woman wants Gavin Newsom to get the boot. Photo by Chris Stone

The California Republican Party announced Saturday that it would not endorse a candidate to succeed Gov. Gavin Newsom if he is recalled by voters.

The party said four candidates qualified for endorsement — radio talk show host Larry Elder, former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, Assemblyman Kevin Kiley and former Rep. Doug Ose — but delegates voted 671 to 77 to make no endorsement.

“Today’s overwhelming decision by our delegates to offer no endorsement speaks to the strength of our field of candidates and the outstanding position our party is in going into the recall election,” said party Chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson.

She called Newsom the “worst governor in California history” and predicted he would be recalled.

“On September 14th, voters will end the Newsom nightmare once and for all and finally restore good governing to California,” she said after the virtual endorsement meeting.

A majority of the 46 candidates on the recall ballot are registered Republicans, so if voters recall Newsom, a Republican is likely to be elected to succeed him. The winner would be whoever gets the most votes — even if it’s less than 50%.

Rancho Santa Fe businessman John Cox, who opposed Newsom in the 2018 election and is running again, praised the state party for not making an endorsement and “leaving the convention focused on removing Newsom from office.”