Gil Cabrera. Photo by Ken Stone

Mayor Todd Gloria Friday appointed Guillermo “Gil” Cabrera to serve as the next chair of the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority Board of Directors, effective Aug. 16.

Cabrera currently serves as a board member.

Gloria also thanked outgoing chair, Johanna Schiavoni, who will remain an active member of the board moving forward, for her service and accomplishments in leading the authority.

I'm pleased to announce the appointment of @GilCabrera as Chair of @SDAirportAuth. His proven track record, leadership, and experience will help guide the Airport Authority as we continue to modernize our airport and ensure its efficient operation into the future. #ForAllofUs pic.twitter.com/YitjJBZqib — San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria (@MayorToddGloria) August 6, 2021

“Gil Cabrera has a proven track record of leadership and brings with him a longstanding commitment to improving the quality of life for everyone in San Diego,” Gloria said. “Mr. Cabrera’s considerable professional experience will help guide the Airport Authority as we continue to modernize our San Diego International Airport and ensure efficient operations into the future.”

“I’d like to offer my gratitude to Johanna Schiavoni for leading the Authority through some of the most challenging times we’ve seen so far,” Gloria continued.

Cabrera has practiced law in San Diego for more than 20 years and has served on a number of public and private boards and commissions. His experience includes serving on the board of the Make-A-Wish Foundation of San Diego and the San Diego Ethics Commission, where he served for five years, two as its chair.

“I’m honored to be selected by Mayor Gloria to help guide the Airport Authority board during such an exciting time in the redevelopment of Terminal 1,” Cabrera said. “I also want to thank Chair Schiavoni for her leadership and commitment to effectively onboarding me and each of the newer board members. I’m looking forward to overseeing the Authority’s Board as we continue the conversation around modernizing San Diego’s transportation infrastructure.”

Cabrera has also served on the San Diego Convention Center Board of Directors, serving as chair in 2017 and 2018. Additionally, his experience includes serving on the San Diego LGBT Community Center Board of Directors, Alliance for Hope International Board of Directors and the Sharp Health Care System Board of Directors.

During her term as chair of the authority, Schiavoni led the board as the authority continued to make progress on the forthcoming Airport Development Program to modernize Terminal 1. Schiavoni also appointed the Authority’s first-ever Committee on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

“Chairing the Airport Authority during an unprecedented time in aviation history has been both an honor and a challenge,” Schiavoni said. “I am proud to have led the work of the board to protect the health and safety of airport passengers and workers while advancing a multi-billion-dollar investment a new Terminal 1 and ensuring the future growth of our regional economy.”