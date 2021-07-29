Sheriff Bill Gore briefing the press outside Chabad of Poway in 2019. Photo by Chris Stone

San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore announced Thursday that he will not seek reelection to a fourth term next year.

Gore, whose current term will end in January 2023, described himself as “grateful and humbled by the continued community support that I have received for the last 12 years.”

The San Diego Sheriff’s Department is one of the 10 largest in the U.S. with 4,600 employees.

“Being your Sheriff is one of the most rewarding experiences of my law enforcement career,” Gore said in a statement on the department’s website. “Rewarding primarily because of the extraordinary men and women in the department who work tirelessly every day to keep San Diego the safest urban county in the nation.”

Gore joined the agency in 2004, serving as assistant sheriff of its Law Enforcement Services Bureau before being appointed undersheriff by Sheriff Bill Kolender in December 2005.

Upon the retirement of Kolender in 2009, the county Board of Supervisors unanimously appointed Gore to serve out the remainder of his four-year term. The following year, voters elected Gore sheriff, then re-elected him in 2014 and 2018.

Prior to joining the Sheriff’s Department, Gore spent 33 years with the FBI, where he rose to the level of assistant director and served as special agent in charge of its San Diego and Seattle field divisions.

City News Service contributed to this report.

Updated 3:20 p.m. July 29, 2021