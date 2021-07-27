Shana Hazan. Campaign photo

Community leader and former public school teacher Shana Hazan on Tuesday announced her campaign for the San Diego Unified School District board of education in District B next year.

“As a parent of a child who attends school in the district, a former educator, and proven community leader, I am committed to building an education system rooted in equity and ensuring that our students in every neighborhood have access to schools that develop their full potential and prepare them for the careers of the future,” Hazan said in her announcement.

Hazan chairs the San Diego Human Relations Commission and was appointed by state Senate President pro Tempore Toni Atkins as one of seven First 5 California commissioners, where she makes funding decisions for a $300 million annual budget.

She served as chief philanthropy officer for Jewish Family Service of San Diego, where she managed a $28 million annual fundraising program to support services for seniors, asylum seekers, and low-income families.

District B is currently represented by Kevin Beiser, who was the target of a sex abuse lawsuit in 2019. His term expires in December 2022.

The district encompasses Canyon Hills High School, Patrick Henry High School, Scripps Ranch High School, and 26 elementary and six middle schools.

Hazan is a fourth-generation San Diegan and graduate of Scripps Ranch High. She and her husband Marc live in Kensington where they’re raising their two daughters in San Diego Unified schools.