Rancho Santa Fe businessman John Cox will participate in the Republican debate. Photo by Chris Stone

Five Republicans seeking to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom will participate in a 90-minute televised debate Aug. 4 from the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum.

Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, radio talk-show host Larry Elder, Rancho Santa Fe businessman John Cox, Assemblyman Kevin Kiley and former Rep. Doug Ose will participate in the debate, according to Joe Lopez, vice president, marketing and communications, for the Richard Nixon Foundation.

The debate will be televised by Fox 11, the Los Angeles affiliate of the conservative national cable network.

Newsom was invited to participate but did not respond to the invitation. Olympic decathlon gold medalist turned reality television personality Caitlyn Jenner was invited but is not available, Lopez said.

The debate will run from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and be moderated by Hugh Hewitt, president of the Richard Nixon Foundation. Christine Devine and Elex Michaelson of Fox 11 and former U.S. National Security Adviser Robert C. O’Brien will be the panelists.

Debate participants were selected by applying the Richard Nixon Foundation’s proprietary internal metrics it has used to select speakers and debate participants at the Nixon Library for more than 30 years, Lopez said.

The Nixon Foundation is planning a second debate for the week of Aug. 22 and has invited the same candidates to participate, Lopez said.