Conservative talk-show host Larry Elder. Photo credit: Screen shot, Fox 11 Los Angeles, via YouTube

Conservative radio host Larry Elder this week joined the race to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom in the upcoming recall election.

He officially submitted paperwork at the county Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office in Norwalk.

A crowd of supporters gathered at the office Tuesday to greet Elder, many of them waving American flags.

“We have a state to save!” Elder proclaimed on his Twitter page after his appearance.

“Newsom and the radicals around him are ruining a state that was a beacon of hope and prosperity, admired for its public schools, its dynamic economy and an unmatched quality of life,” he said. “California will be that state again. Step 1: get Newsom out.”

Elder joins a slate of Republican hopefuls that already includes former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, businessman John Cox, reality television personality Caitlyn Jenner, former Rep. Doug Ose and Assemblyman Kevin Kiley.

The governor and his supporters have repeatedly derided the recall effort as a partisan attack by Republican extremists and backers of former President Donald Trump.

The recall election is set for Sept. 14.