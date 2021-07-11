The LGBTQ community and supporters took part in the Resilient Community march in Hillcrest Sunday. Photo credit: @SeanEloRiveraD9, via Twitter

2021 marks the second year without a typical Pride Parade and Festival, but San Diego Pride hosted a march Sunday for the LGBTQ community to continue advocating for justice.

Marchers gathered between Balboa Park and the Hillcrest Pride Flag, carrying signs calling for action and waving rainbow flags, according to Alex Villafuerte of San Diego LGBT Pride.

He placed crowd estimates at around 10,000 to 15,000 people.

At the end of the march, the crowd demanded that elected officials, faith leaders and other organizations support the Equality Act.

The federal law would provide anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQ people across several categories, including employment, housing, credit, education, public spaces and services, federally funded programs and jury service.

The law passed the House in February and awaits a Senate vote.