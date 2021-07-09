Euketa L. Oliver. Photo via @SanDiegoNAACP Twitter

Gov. Gavin Newsom Friday appointed a local public defender to serve as a San Diego Superior Court judge.

Euketa L. Oliver, 46, of Chula Vista, has been a deputy public defender in San Diego County for more than 15 years.

Oliver, a Whittier Law School graduate, will fill a vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Kenneth M. Kirkman.

Oliver was the lone San Diego County judicial appointment among 19 new superior court judges announced Friday by the governor’s office, at an annual salary of $214,601.