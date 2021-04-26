A sign encouraging residents to participate in the 2020 census hangs from the Alameda County Courthouse in Oakland. Photo by Anne Wernikoff for CalMatters

California lost one seat in the House of Representatives and Texas gained two seats in the 2020 U.S. Census results released Monday.

The Golden State’s loss came as its population increased by less than the U.S. average at 6.1% from 37,253,956 in 2010 to 39,538,223 in 2020.

The overall increase in the U.S. population was 7.4% to 331,449,281 on April 1, 2020. It was the second slowest growth in American history after the decade of the Depression in 1930-40.

Among the regions, the South grew fastest, followed by the West. Utah was the fastest growing state at 18.4%, while West Virginia had the biggest loss at 3.2%.

Overall there was a shift of only seven House seats among 13 states — the smallest change ever.

The results leave California with 52 seats, still the largest among the states, and Texas second at 38 seats.

The new districts will be drawn by California’s Citizens Redistricting Commission.