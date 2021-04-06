Dr. Akilah Weber. Campaign photo

Dr. Akilah Weber, an obstetrician and La Mesa City Council member, took an early lead Tuesday in the race to succeed her mother, Shirley Weber, to represent the 79th Assembly District.

Weber, a Democrat, led 53% to Republican Marco Contreras’ 33% with 53,930 mail ballots — representing 18% of registered voters in the district — counted so far.

Other candidates, all of whom are Democrats, split the remaining 15% of the early vote.

The seat is open because the elder Weber was appointed to succeed Alex Padilla as Secretary of State in a series of changes prompted by Sen. Kamala Harris’ election as Vice President. Padilla was appointed to succeed Harris in the Senate.

Updated results are available on the Registrar of Voters website.

The 79th District stretches from Linda Vista and Allied Gardens south through La Mesa, Lemon Grove, southeast San Diego and East Lake to Otay Ranch.