Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks outside a vaccine distribution center. Courtesy of his office

A new poll by the respected Public Policy Institute of California finds that Gov. Gavin Newsom is likely to survive a recall attempt because of strong Democratic support.

The poll, conducted March 14-23 and released Tuesday, found that 56% of likely voters would oppose the Republican-led recall and only 40% would vote for it.

Even though the poll showed 79% of Republicans would vote to recall Newsom, an equal percentage of Democrats would not — and there are far more Democrats in the Golden State.

“Democrats currently have a large advantage over Republicans in voter registration, which explains why recall support falls well short of the majority needed to remove the governor,” said Mark Baldassare, president and CEO on the instutute.

Three and potentially four Republicans, including former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, and vying to be elected Governor if a majority of voters agree to recall Newsom.

Recall supporters turned in 2.1 million signatures earlier this month, more than the 1.5 million needed to force a recall election later this year.

The institute surveyed 1,706 adult residents, with 75% interviewed on cell phones and 25% on landline telephones.