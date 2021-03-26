Rep. Sara Jacobs is co-chair of the Congressional Future Caucus.. Photo via Jacobs campaign

Rep. Sara Jacobs of the 53rd District announced Friday she’s officially joined the Congressional Progressive Caucus after being unanimously inducted by CPC last week.

The 32-year-old Democrat and newest member of the San Diego delegation belongs to nine caucuses now — created to elevate specific issues or legislative aims such as Medicare for All, where she’s an original co-sponsor.

But she’s still far behind neighboring Rep. Scott Peters of the 52nd District, a fellow Democrat who lists membership in more than 80 caucuses or task forces.

Second-term Rep. Mike Levin of the 49th District lists being a member of 25 caucuses or study groups. And fellow Democrat Juan Vargas of the 51st District lists 23 caucus affiliations.

Republican Darrell Issa, returning to Congress in the 50th District after serving in the north coastal 49th for 18 years, lists 11 caucuses.

Founded in 1991, the Congressional Progressive Caucus, chaired by Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington, has nearly 100 members advocating for progressive values, including universal health care, higher wages and workers’ rights, climate action and a progressive foreign policy.

In a statement, Jacobs said: “I’m excited to join the Congressional Progressive Caucus and stand with my colleagues in pushing for the transformational changes we need to build a more equitable and just society.

“As a millennial and one of the youngest members of Congress, I understand the urgent need for universal child care, Medicare for All, climate action, and the bold steps we need to take to not just recover from our current crises, but to reimagine an economy that works for all Americans.

“Ending childhood poverty was a priority of mine before entering Congress, and I especially am looking forward to working within CPC to continue that work in Congress.”

Jayapal said: “We are thrilled to welcome Sara Jacobs as our newest member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus. Already, in just a few short months in Congress, Sara has shown herself to be a leader and champion on so many progressive issues, including ending child poverty, bringing our endless wars to a close, and fighting for justice for LGBTQ communities.

“As a co-sponsor of both the Green New Deal and Medicare For All, Sara has committed to tackling the greatest crises of this moment and empowering the American people as we seek justice and prosperity for all. Her voice and perspective will be an invaluable addition to the Progressive Caucus.”