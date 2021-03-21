The San Diego County Registrar of Voters office in Kearny Mesa. File photo

Voters must register by Monday to take part in the April 6 special election in the 79th Assembly District.

Eligible San Diego County residents can register at sdvote.com. A person needs to register if they have never registered in San Diego County, or have recently moved or changed their name.

Voters may register online until midnight.

If a signature is confirmed through records at the Department of Motor Vehicles, the registration will automatically be sent to the registrar’s office.

If a signature is not confirmed, a prospective voter can print the form, sign it and return it to the registrar’s office by 5 p.m. Monday.

Registration forms must be postmarked or delivered to the registrar’s office by Monday to be eligible to vote.

The special election was called to fill the seat vacated by Shirley Weber when she was appointed California’s secretary of state.

Early voting is underway at the registrar’s office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays with the exception of March 31, Cesar Chavez Day.

The 79th Assembly District encompasses southeastern San Diego, La Mesa, Lemon Grove and parts of Chula Vista, Bonita and National City.